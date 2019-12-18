New Delhi: Starting from Northeast to the national capital, the winds of protests are blowing across the country for more than 15 days now. With the raging protests refusing to die, political leaders cutting across party lines on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and apprised him of the police crackdown on Jamia students. On the other hand, students in different universities across the country are holding demonstrations to express solidarity to their fellow students in Jamia.

On one side, when India is determined to send out illegal Bangladeshis out of the country, on the other side, Bangladesh in a statement said that it is ready to take back its citizens who are staying in India ‘illegally’ provided India gives evidence to the country. Here are some of the top developments of the day.

Opposition delegation apprise President Kovind

A delegation of the Opposition members led by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and lodged their protest over police brutality on students in Jamia Milia Islamia on Sunday night. Opposition members told President that protests against the CAA are spreading throughout the country.

Sonia Gandhi said the Central government seems to have no compunction when it comes to shutting down people’s voices and implement legislation which does not seem to be acceptable to us and the people in the democracy.

She also said that all opposition members were anguished by the manner the police had dealt with a peaceful demonstration. She also accused the Central government of suppressing the voice of the people of the country.

‘No going back on Citizenship Act’

Reacting to the raging protests over the CAA, and the Opposition members meeting with the President, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that there was no question of going back on the implementation of the CAA in the country.

“There is no going back on Citizenship Act, the government is firm like a rock on its implementation,” Shah said while addressing the India Economic Conclave.

He also expressed confidence about the CAA standing legal scrutiny. He further stated that no action has been taken against students opposing the CAA. However, he said that action is being taken only against those engaging in vandalism and arson during protests.

Fresh protests in Delhi’s Seelampur

At a time when normalcy is slowly returning to Northeast, fresh protests erupted in the national capital. Apart from Jamia and AMU crackdown, fresh protests turned violent in Delhi’s Seelampur area on Tuesday, forcing police to use tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

In the wake of the incident, police closed vehicular movement on the 66 feet Road which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad (both carriageways) due to demonstration. On the other hand, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also ordered to shut entry and exit gates of five metro stations in and around the area.

Demonstration at Madras university

A fresh protest was on Tuesday evening erupted at Madras university where police entered forcefully the university campus to bring the situation under control. Earlier, police had entered the Jamia University in New Delhi to bring such protest under control in which it attacked a number of students on the campus.

Bangladesh ready to take back ‘illegal citizens’

Extremely anguished by the rising protests in India over the CAA, Bangladesh on Tuesday expressed willingness to take its ‘illegal’ citizens from the country. Gauhar Rizvi, Advisor to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on international affairs, stated that country will take back any citizen of the neighbouring nation staying in India illegally if the evidence is provided. “We will take back any Bangladeshi citizen staying in India illegally. But India has to prove that,” Rizvi told PTI.

The CAA, which is witnessing violent protests across the country, seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.