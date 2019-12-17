New Delhi: At a time when the nation is witnessing violent protests across universities and states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that he will not back-track on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also stated that the CAA will stand all kinds of legal scrutiny.

“There is no going back on Citizenship Act, the Central government is firm like a rock on its implementation,” Amit Shah said.

While addressing the India Economic Conclave, Shah stated that no anti-minority element has been amended in the Citizenship Act.

The statement from the Home Minister comes at a time when fresh protests erupted in Northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area.

Talking about the police crackdown on Jami students, Shah stated that the police are not taking action against students, but those engaged in vandalism are facing action.

Notably, Delhi Police, which comes under the Home Ministry, is facing backlash from students, the general public and politicians for illegally entering Jamia University and beating students mercilessly.

In another development, police have also entered Madras University where a group of students was holding a protest against the CAA.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Shah stated that the opposition Congress is misleading the whole country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“The entire opposition is misleading the people of the country. I reiterate that there is no question of taking away the citizenship of any person from any minority community. There is no such provision in the bill,” Shah said at an event here.

The Home Minister made this statement while addressing an event after laying the foundation stone of Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka region of Delhi.

“I want to say to Congress party that this was part of Nehru-Liaquat pact but was not implemented for 70 years because you wanted to make vote bank. Our government has implemented the pact and given citizenship to lakhs and crores of people,” he said.

The CAA, which is facing acute criticism from all, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.