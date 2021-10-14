Panaji: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Goa on Thursday to participate in two government functions as well as to take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s preparations for the upcoming 2022 state Assembly polls.Also Read - Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine 70 Per Cent Effective Against Delta Variant of COVID-19: Report

"It will be an important tour to gear up for the elections. We are here to prepare for the visit," BJP's Goa election in-charge and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said ahead of Shah's visit.

However, ahead of the home minister's visit banners and signboards of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) displayed at various locations were removed on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, some small-sized TMC advertising display boards installed on electricity poles along the highway were also removed.

Taking to twitter, Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim has alleged that TMC party hoardings have been removed ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Goa.

The people of #Goa will recreate the historic victory of #Bengal. The fire of change has been ignited and cannot be doused by removing hoardings! #ShameOnBJP #GoenchiNaviSakal https://t.co/BO8KqrZnXG — FIRHAD HAKIM (@FirhadHakim) October 13, 2021

Fadnavis and BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi arrived in Goa on Wednesday to review preparations ahead of Shah’s two-day visit.

According to state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Shah is also scheduled to hold a series of party meetings with the BJP’s state core committee, MLAs and party workers.

During his visit to Goa the Union Home Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the National Forensic Science University and will also address a public meeting at Dharbandora sub district in South Goa. He will also inaugurate a transit campus for University at Ponda, also in South Goa district.

(With inputs from agencies)