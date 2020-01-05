New Delhi: In the run-up to the highly-anticipated Delhi Assembly elections, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday rolled out the carpet for the poll campaign, going door to door to distribute pamphlets seeking support for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that has stirred many protests across the country.

A huge uproar with slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai‘ was witnessed in Lajpat Nagar area of South Delhi as the Home Minister along with party working president JP Nadda arrived in the locality to kick-off the BJP’s mega campaign knocking on every household.

The BJP’s awareness programme, as part of their poll preparedness, comes at a time when students of the Jamia Milia Islamia University, along with others across the nation, have been boiling over the provisions under the amended Citizenship law.

Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah, distributes pamphlets as a part of BJP’s door to door campaign to create awareness on #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, in Lajpat Nagar. pic.twitter.com/HAURMwLiKe — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Even as the agitation against the CAA continued from Opposition leaders, former diplomats, as well as academicians, Shah had said in a rally in Jodhpur that the Modi government “will not budge an inch on its decision to implement the CAA”.

The party announced the campaign on Friday with top party leaders pitching in as star campaigners in different cities. Earlier today, BJP Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was seen interacting with locals in Bhopal, distributing pamphlets and spreading awareness about the contentious law.

Similarly, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to go door-to-door in Lucknow, Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting every household in Jaipur on the first day of the BJP campaign.