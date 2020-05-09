New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday refuted rumours about his ill-health and said that he is not suffering from any disease. Taking to Twitter, Shah issued a statement and said that ‘various social media users have speculated about my health and some have even prayed for my demise. Also Read - Mumbai Police Shares Chemistry's Periodic Table-Elon Musk's Son's Name as Lockdown Awareness Puzzles For Netizens

“I am completely healthy and not suffering from any disease,” the Home Minister tweeted in Hindi. Also Read - Anil Kumble on Fight Against COVID-19 Crisis, Compares Pandemic to 'Second Innings' of a Test match

Shah asserted that that he did not pay heed to the rumours initially as he was busy busy performing his duties as the country is fighting a public health crisis like the coronavirus. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Moves Supreme Court Against Madras High Court 's Order on Liquor Shops, Seeks Stay on it

“I thought it was better that these people are left with their imaginative world, hence I did not give any clarification”, the Home Miniser said, adding that he was clarifying today as lakhs of BJP workers and his well wishers have expressed concern over the last two days.

Furthermore, he expressed gratitude towards them for inquiring about his health and requested people to stop indulging in such rumours.

Read his complete statement here: