Amit Shah Heaps Praises On PM Modi, Says ‘Modi Has Stopped Infiltrators, Abrogated Article 370 In J-K’

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, saying that his government has the courage to stop infiltrators in the country and that the Congress and leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA are unable to do so. Shah’s remarks came while addressing a public meeting at Manawar in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the November 17 assembly elections.

“Modi ji has done the job of stopping infiltrators in the country, and it is not possible for Congress and INDIA bloc leaders to do so. Whether infiltrators should be stopped or not,” he asked while addressing a public meeting at Manawar in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the November 17 assembly elections.

It was the Modi government that abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that it would lead to a bloodbath, but nothing happened, Shah said. The home minister hit out at the Congress for what he called destroying the culture of the country and said it was the Modi government that nurtured and prevented it.

Shah also blamed the Congress in the state for stopping several welfare schemes, including Teerth Darshan Yojna’, when it was in power for 15 months after the 2018 elections.

Urging people to vote for the BJP, he said that this time people will celebrate three Diwalis: first, on Sunday; second, on December 3, when results of the assembly polls will be announced; and third, on January 22, when the consecration of Lord Ram will take place in Ayodhya.

