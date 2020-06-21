New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the national capital have crossed 56000-mark, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a key meet with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior officials. Also Read - 'India to See 6 lakh COVID-19 Cases by July 1, Mega Sero-survey Must'

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Health Secretary Priti Sudan and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia attend the meeting via video conferencing.

Notably, this is the third meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah with the Delhi CM and LG in a week time.

The development comes as the national capital on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,630 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to over 56,000, while the death toll mounted to 2,112.

This is the second time in the national capital that over 3,000 cases have been reported in a day. The previous highest spike of 3,137 cases were recorded on June 19.

Seventy-seven fatalities have been recorded in 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin. It said the death toll due to the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,112, and the total number of cases now stood at 56,746.

On the other hand, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is admitted to ICU of a private COVID-19 hospital, was on Saturday administered plasma therapy and his condition is now stable and recovering.

On Saturday, the Delhi government issued an order fixing the cost of a COVID-19 isolation bed in any private hospital in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day.

The government said that it is in the process of procuring oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders. The Delhi government also allowed medical superintendents of state-run hospitals to carry out emergency procurement of medical equipment to effectively deal with the surging coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Prior to this, Amit Shah has held another meeting with the Delhi leaders last week and had favoured a unified strategy for Delhi and NCR to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

During the meeting, he had said that the suburbs like Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad can’t be separated from the national capital in this battle.

“In view of the structure of Delhi-NCR region, all concerned bodies need to unite and work on a common strategy against the coronavirus pandemic. In this context, I met with Delhi Chief Minister and senior officials of Center and Delhi-NCR today to discuss how to evolve a strategy as soon as possible,” Shah said in a twee.