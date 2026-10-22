Amit Shah Birthday Special: From Article 370 to CAA, 5 major decisions by home minister that defined political landscape in past 10 years

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, wishing him good health, happiness and many more years of service to the nation.

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Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and said his administrative understanding has ensured India’s internal security systems become more effective. Shah turned 62 on Thursday.

“Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Amit Shah. His administrative understanding has ensured India’s internal security systems become more effective,” PM Modi said in a post on X. The prime minister said Shah’s particularly noteworthy successes are in eliminating the menace of Maoism and in furthering the government’s dream of a society free from drugs.

“I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people,” he said.

Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. His administrative understanding has ensured India’s internal security systems become more effective. Particularly noteworthy are the successes in eliminating the menace of Maoism and in furthering our dream of a society free from drugs. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people. @AmitShah — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2026

Here are five major decisions by Home Minister Amit Shah

Abrogation of Article 370: Home Minister Amit Shah moved the historic resolution in Parliament to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 in August 2019. Split the state into two Union Territories—Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Home Minister Amit Shah moved the historic resolution in Parliament to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 in August 2019. Split the state into two Union Territories—Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA): In December 2019, he steered the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which provides expedited Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minority communities (Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians) from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

In December 2019, he steered the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which provides expedited Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minority communities (Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians) from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Introduction of New Criminal Laws: He overhauled India’s colonial-era criminal justice framework by introducing and enacting the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) to modernize trials, investigations, and punishments.

He overhauled India’s colonial-era criminal justice framework by introducing and enacting the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) to modernize trials, investigations, and punishments. Anti-Naxal Operations Crackdown: He spearheaded an aggressive security and development campaign that significantly restricted left-wing extremism (LWE) and reduced Naxal-affected violence across core pockets in central and eastern India.

He spearheaded an aggressive security and development campaign that significantly restricted left-wing extremism (LWE) and reduced Naxal-affected violence across core pockets in central and eastern India. Bodo Peace Accord: The Bodo Peace Accord was signed on January 27, 2020, by the central government, the Assam government, the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), and factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) to end decades of separatist violence and reshape autonomy in Assam.

Amit Shah on mission to eradicate India’s problems: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday described Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a “patriot who cares about nothing but the nation” and said he was on a mission to eradicate India’s problems.

Extending birthday wishes to Shah, who has turned 62, the chief minister took to social media to say that under his leadership as the Union home minister, India’s internal security has become watertight and naxalism has been eliminated.

Now he is on a mission to eliminate the drugs network by 2029, and Assam pledges its full support to this mission, Sarma said.

“On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my heartiest wishes to Amit Shah ji on his birthday today,” he said in an X post.

“A leader who leads by example, a patriot who cares about nothing but the nation and a problem solver who is on a mission to eliminate the various problems faced by our nation, Amit Shah ji is a man on a mission,” he said.