New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and said his administrative understanding has ensured India’s internal security systems become more effective. Shah turned 62 on Thursday.
“Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Amit Shah. His administrative understanding has ensured India’s internal security systems become more effective,” PM Modi said in a post on X. The prime minister said Shah’s particularly noteworthy successes are in eliminating the menace of Maoism and in furthering the government’s dream of a society free from drugs.
“I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people,” he said.
Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. His administrative understanding has ensured India’s internal security systems become more effective. Particularly noteworthy are the successes in eliminating the menace of Maoism and in furthering our dream of a society free from drugs. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people.
@AmitShah
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2026
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday described Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a “patriot who cares about nothing but the nation” and said he was on a mission to eradicate India’s problems.
Extending birthday wishes to Shah, who has turned 62, the chief minister took to social media to say that under his leadership as the Union home minister, India’s internal security has become watertight and naxalism has been eliminated.
Now he is on a mission to eliminate the drugs network by 2029, and Assam pledges its full support to this mission, Sarma said.
“On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my heartiest wishes to Amit Shah ji on his birthday today,” he said in an X post.
“A leader who leads by example, a patriot who cares about nothing but the nation and a problem solver who is on a mission to eliminate the various problems faced by our nation, Amit Shah ji is a man on a mission,” he said.
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