Manipur Violence Shameful, Politicising It Is More Shameful, Says Home Minister Amit Shah | Top Quotes

Amit Shah told about the measures on internal security of the country taken up by the Modi-government while defending the BJP-led Centre in the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the discussion on National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha at the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against opposition parties for politicising the Manipur violence. Speaking on the Manipur issue in the Parliament Amit Shah said, “We are pained by the violence in Manipur. Nobody agrees with the kind of violence that’s taking place in the state. Opposition is trying to mislead the country by saying that this government is running away from a debate on Manipur.”

Here Are The Top Quotes of Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament On Manipur Violence:

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah attributed the tensions in the Northeastern state to the Manipur High Court’s ruling. He stated, “The High Court’s order in April only aggravated the situation.”

“A false perception was propagated that the government was avoiding a discussion the Manipur issue. Right from the beginning, we were prepared for a discussion, but the opposition sought ruckus rather than a productive discussion,” Amit Shah said.

“A state CM needs to be changed when he is not cooperating, but Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh fully cooperated with the Centre,” Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.

From day one, I was ready for the discussion on the Manipur issue, but the Opposition never wanted a discussion: Home Minister Amit Shah

The opposition doesn’t want me to speak but they can’t silence me. 130 cr people have selected us so they have to listen to us: Amit Shah

During the past six years of our government, the need for curfew never rose: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

Violence in Manipur is coming down. I request opposition to not put fuel on fire. Rahul Gandhi went to Manipur to do politics. We asked Rahul Gandhi to go to Churachandpur via helicopter, but he opposed and took the road route and then he was stopped by Manipur Police,” Amit Shah said.

“Over the last 6 years, we didn’t have to impose a curfew in Manipur until May 3. There was no bandh, no blockade. Insurgent violence was almost over. Then, neighbouring Myanmar saw a military leadership that has a Kuki Democratic Front party coming into power. Due to no fencing at the Myanmar border, the Kuki brothers started coming into Mizoram and Manipur, which led to the clashes,” Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.

I agree with the opposition’s claim that ethnic clashes have taken place in Manipur. Manipur violence is shameful, politicising it even more shameful,” Amit Shah said while speaking about Manipur clashes in Lok Sabha.

Earlier, while speaking on the No-confidence debate, Shah told about the measures on internal security of the country taken up by the Modi-government while defending the BJP-led Centre in the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition. “We banned PFI in the country, and conducted raids at over 90 locations in the country. Cases regarding attacks on our missions in London, Ottawa and San Francisco handed over to NIA. 26/11 Tahawwur Hussain Rana will also soon face the judiciary in India,” he said.

