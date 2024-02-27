Top Recommended Stories

Centre Likely To Notify CAA Rules Before Implementation of Model Code of Conduct

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) could notify the CAA rules any time before the model code of conduct is implemented.

Published: February 27, 2024 6:27 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) could notify the CAA rules any time before the model code of conduct is implemented. The CAA rules would ensure the processing of Indian citizenship applications from persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh: Sources

