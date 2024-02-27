By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Centre Likely To Notify CAA Rules Before Implementation of Model Code of Conduct
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) could notify the CAA rules any time before the model code of conduct is implemented.
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) could notify the CAA rules any time before the model code of conduct is implemented. The CAA rules would ensure the processing of Indian citizenship applications from persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh: Sources
