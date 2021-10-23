Srinagar: With a multi-layer security in place, Jammu and Kashmir has turned into a fortress ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the erstwhile state on Saturday. This will be Shah’s maiden visit to the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the Valley on August 5, 2019. His visit comes amid the recent spate of civilian killings in the union territory in the past weeks.Also Read - Vaishno Devi Yatra: Jammu & Kashmir Govt Issues Fresh COVID Guidelines For Devotees. Full List Here

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review security situation in the Union Territory pic.twitter.com/wlE7XzXoyo — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

Ahead of his visit, several traffic restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar including those driving two-wheelers subjected to intensive security checks. Barricades have been put up on the roads across the valley, especially in the city, while frisking and checking of people has been intensified. Also Read - PDP Issues Legal Notice To Former J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik For Allegations Against Mehbooba Mufti

Additional Security Forces Deployed

In the wake of Home Minister’s visit, additional deployment of security forces has been made across the valley, especially in Srinagar. Official sources said 50 companies of additional paramilitary forces are being inducted into the valley.

A thick security cover has been thrown around the BJP office at Jawahar Nagar in the city where Shah is likely to pay a visit. Similarly, roads leading to Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) have been made off-limits for three days from Saturday as the Union home minister is expected to attend an event there as well. Bunkers manned by paramilitary CRPF have come up in several areas of the city and in other parts of the UT.

Mobile Internet Services Snapped

The mobile internet services on a dozen towers — mostly in the areas where non-local labourers were killed in the past week — were snapped three days ago as part of the security measures. The officials said police have started stringent checking of documents of two-wheelers plying on the roads and many have been seized by police.However, IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar had said these steps were purely related to terror violence. “Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to #terror #violence. It has nothing to do with visit of the Hon’ble HM.”

Tentative Schedule