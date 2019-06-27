Srinagar: In his first visit to Jammu & Kashmir as the Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah on Thursday held a number of meetings with officials to assess the security scenario in the state, review preparations for Amarnath Yatra and provide good governance in the state.

He also interacted with a representative group of sarpanches from the state to gain an insight into the current state of functioning of panchayats in the state. During the visit, Shah also visited the home of the martyred Inspector of J&K Police, Late Arshad Khan to console his bereaved family.

Shah handed over an appointment letter to Khan’s widow for a job in the state government. SHO Khan, 37, took a bullet on his chest and succumbed to his injuries on June 12 after an encounter broke out with a lone Fidayeen at K P Road in Anantnag. As many as five CRPF personnel, along with Khan were martyred in the incident.

The Home Minister also praised the work of J&K Police in countering terrorism & militancy and directed that the state government should commemorate the martyrdom of its policemen in their hometowns or villages in an appropriate manner each year. Prominent public places should also be named after martyred policemen, said the minister.

Later, Shah distributed cheques to families of BJP workers who were killed by terrorists in the state, in recent months.

Later, DIG South Kashmir Atul Goel (IPS) chaired a security review meeting ahead of Amarnath Yatra at Dak Banglow, Anantnag. SSP Anantnag, Altaf Ahmad Khan and other senior officers of Army, Police, CAPF were present in the meeting.