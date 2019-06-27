New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the residence of Arshad Khan on Thursday, the SHO Anantnag in Srinagar who died in a terror attack on June 12.

SHO Arshad Khan took a bullet to his chest and succumbed to his injuries on June 12 after an encounter broke out with a lone Fidayeen at KP Road in Anantnag. As many as five CRPF personnel, along with Khan were martyred in the incident.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president is on a two-day visit to Kashmir since Wednesday and has chaired meetings to review security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra that begins on July 1 and goes on till August 15. The meeting held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre was attended by all security agencies operating in the Valley. Governor Satya Pal Malik was also present there.

On Thursday, the second day of his visit, Shah will meet BJP leaders in the state and delegations of civic society members connected with tourism and some youth delegations.

Amit Shah is also expected to address a media conference before flying back to New Delhi today.

Meanwhile, security arrangments have been tightened in Srinagar and all tourists are advised to keep away from Boulevard Axis from 7 AM to 4 PM on Thursday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF also conducted a mock drill to take stock of the security arrangements ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.