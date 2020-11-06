Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked the people of West Bengal to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership a chance, saying “we will make ‘Sonar Bangla’ within five years. Our aim is the development of West Bengal”. Also Read - TMC Slams Amit Shah Over Appeasement Remark, Says Communalism Has No Place in Bengal

The Home Minister also assured that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented, saying "it is our commitment".

Amit Shah is on a two-day tour to the state to take stock of the party's organisation before the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal due in April-May. Friday is the final day of his tour to the state.

“In 2010, West Bengal gave reigns of the state to Mamata Banerjee. But ten years down the line, their promises have been proved to be hollow and hopes of people have turned into despair,” Amit Shah said in Kolkata.

“Trinamool didn’t shy away from corruption even during Covid-19 and flood relief work. They have made three sets of laws in the state – one for the nephew [of Mamata Banerjee], one for their vote bank and one for the common Bengali,” the BJP leader said.

Amit Shah added, “West Bengal leads in the country when it comes to the killing of political workers. In last one year, 100 BJP workers have been killed, but what action has been taken?”

“The borders in West Bengal are not secure, infiltration is going on in the state,” he said.

“In the coming time, BJP will form government in West Bengal with over 200 seats. The people who blessed in Lok Sabha polls will again bless us,” Amit Shah further said.