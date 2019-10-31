New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the brand new Delhi Police headquarters on Jai Singh Marg in Lutyens’ Zone.

Incidentally, the inauguration of the newly constructed police headquarters coincides with the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister. Dedicating it to Patel who had entrusted Delhi Police with providing him security, the headquarters will also have a photo gallery set up in the building.

The new headquarters of the Delhi Police has been constructed after 44 years. The present headquarters is housed in the towering PWD Building at the Income Tax Office area.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, along with senior police officers of Special CP and Joint Commissioner ranks are expected to shift to the new building on Jai Singh Marg in Central Delhi on Thursday, officials said. Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy will also be present during the function.

As per the sitting plan, the Joint Commissioner of police will be on the first floor, whereas Delhi Police Commissioner, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) and all other special commissioners of police will be on the second floor. The third floor is dedicated for traffic police senior officers.

The new building is developed on a private-public partnership model. It is earthquake-resistant, energy-efficient and houses an auditorium. It also has a police museum, and special meeting halls have also been built, they said.

Moreover, the building will have a parking capacity of 1,000 cars and several residential flats have been also been constructed, the officials added.

Remarkably, the Delhi police headquarters was first built at Kashmere Gate, from where it was shifted to ITO area in 1975-76.