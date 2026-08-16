‘Sin won’t be forgiven’: Amit Shah launches scathing attack on Sonia Gandhi over Vande Mataram row

Amit Shah accused Sonia Gandhi of asking party leaders to halt the national song Vande Mataram halfway through an Independence Day event at the Congress headquarters. He described the alleged move as a “sin” that, he said, would never be forgiven.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over the Vande Mataram row. PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (August 16) launched a sharp attack on the Congress over Vande Mataram, accusing Sonia Gandhi of stopping the national song midway at the party headquarters. Shah was speaking in Rajasthan’s Nimbahera, where he unveiled a 21-foot-tall statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

Referring to a video from the Congress headquarters, Shah said, “Look at their (Congress’s) shamelessness. The anthem Vande Mataram was being sung at the Congress Party headquarters. During the anthem, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told the Congress President to stop singing. We all just kept watching on TV.”

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“Sonia ji, 140 crore people are watching you. This sin you have committed will never be forgiven by the people of this country. How can anyone even dream of leaving the anthem Vande Mataram incomplete? The people of Congress should feel ashamed,” he said while addressing a public gathering.

The controversy erupted after visuals from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior party leaders speaking among themselves while Vande Mataram was being recited. BJP leaders have criticised their conduct, alleging that it amounted to disrespect towards the National Song.

BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that Sonia Gandhi had objected to the full rendition of the National Song during the Independence Day event at the Congress headquarters. Malviya claimed that Sonia Gandhi became “agitated” after the initial stanzas were sung and asked for the rendition to be stopped, while Rahul Gandhi also appeared to signal that it should end. He alleged that the song was nevertheless allowed to continue and was eventually sung in full.

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“For the first time, the entire ‘Vande Mataram’ was sung at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day. After the initial stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung, Sonia Gandhi became agitated and asked for the rendition to be stopped rather than played in full. Rahul Gandhi too appeared to signal that it should end,” Malviya said. However, the Congress asserted that Sonia Gandhi’s actions had nothing to do with the national song played at the venue. The party maintained that she was merely trying to ensure that the correct arrangements for Vande Mataram were sung properly in the event.