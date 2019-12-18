New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Nawab Malik on Wednesday justified Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘Jallianwala Bagh’ remark in connection with Sunday’s crackdown by the Delhi Police on the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus, saying that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was, in fact, firing at citizens much like General Dyer died.

On Tuesday, talking to media about the police action, the Chief Minister had remarked that ‘what happened at Jamia Millia Islamia was like Jallianwala Bagh.’

Justifying the remark to news agency ANI, Malik, the NCP MLA from Mumbai’s Anushakti Nagar, said, ” The way General Dyer fired at the people in Jallianwala Bagh, Amit Shah is firing at citizens of the country in the same way. Amit Shah is no less than Dyer. What Uddhav ji said is correct.”

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s remark, Sena’s former ally BJP had called it ‘an insult to all the martyrs of the massacre.‘

On Sunday, the Delhi Police had entered the Jamia Millia campus, without permission from the vice-chancellor, to crackdown upon the students after violence broke out during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) march. On Tuesday, however, it arrested 10 locals, all with criminal backgrounds but none of whom is a Jamia student.

Amid a massive outrage over its actions it has also filed an FIR, naming three Jamia students, along with a former Congress MLA and three ‘local politicians.’