New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met Union Power Minister RK Singh, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi along with officials of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) office and held a high-level meeting to discuss about the possible power crisis in the country due to reported coal crisis.

Earlier, several states have raised concerns and warned of a power outage in the wake of a severe coal shortage. The government, on the other hand, have asserted that dry fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants.

The Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday took to Twitter and wrote, "Reviewed coal production & supply situation in the country. Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with @CoalIndiaHQ equivalent to 24 days coal demand."

“Coal despatch have exceeded the consumption, thereby indicating shift to gradual building up of coal stock,” Power Minister Singh said in a statement.

The Minister also added that the coal stock at the power plant is sufficient for more than four days’ requirement and as the coal supply is being ramped up by Coal India Ltd (CIL), the coal stock at power plant would gradually improve.

