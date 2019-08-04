Srinagar: Amid the security-related concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, along with RAW’s Samant Goel, Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba and other officials in Parliament.

This comes after intelligence reports apprehended a Pulwama-like terror attack in the valley. In wake of the situation, security personnel have been deployed across the state while the Amarnath Yatra was curtailed due to safety concerns.

Around 25,000 additional security personnel were ordered to be moved to the valley on Thursday, The Hindu report said.

Intel reports also said that terrorists tried to infiltrate into India between July 29 and July 31.

Further, Amit Shah will introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 tomorrow in Rajya Sabha, ANI reported on Saturday. This Bill is to implement 10% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, the Indian Army informed that it had foiled an attempt by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) to carry out a strike in Keran sector on the Line of Control (LoC). The BAT attempt had taken place on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

Besides, the Indian Army also said that in the past 2 days, several attempts were made by the Pakistan army to push terrorists of Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) and other organisations into J&K.

Jammu & Kashmir: Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed in Poonch. pic.twitter.com/XlkDlKmOeH — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

The state home department on Friday issued an advisory urging all Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to return home immediately and cancelling the annual pilgrimage until further notice. The home department reasoned this sudden move to confirmed reports of a terror attack being planned by militants to disrupt the Yatra.

Since Friday afternoon, nearly 6,000 tourists and pilgrims have left the Valley.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik explained, “It’s our responsibility to see the safety of pilgrims and tourists. A lot of terrorists are sitting across the Line to cross here and most of them are suicide bombers. If something happens, that will have repercussions all over the country. We wanted to avoid that.”