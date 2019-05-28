New Delhi: Ahead of swearing-in ceremony on May 30, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Though there was no official word on what transpired in their 4.5 hours long meeting but both leaders are believed to have discussed the contours of the new government including choices for ministerial berths and portfolios.

Speculations are rife that Shah may join the government after playing a crucial role in the party’s return to power with an unprecedented majority. Many party insiders say that Shah is the frontrunner to become Union home minister, the portfolio held by Rajnath Singh till now. However, Shah has refrained from commenting on the matter.

Some reports also claimed that Arun Jaitley, who is holding the finance portfolio in present government, may opt out due to health issues.

A number of senior faces from the outgoing cabinet including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar and Prakash Javadekar are expected to figure in the new cabinet as well.

As far as allies are concerned, both the Shiv Sena and the JD(U) are expected to get two berths (one cabinet and one MoS) each, while the LJP and the SAD may be given one berth each. The AIADMK might get a ministerial berth as it is in power in Tamil Nadu and a key Dravidian ally of the BJP.

Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for his second term along with his new council of ministers on May 30 at 7 PM, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. “President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday at 7 pm.

(With agency inputs)