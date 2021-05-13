New Delhi: Is Union Home Minister Amit Shah missing? No. But according to the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Twitter, he is ‘missing’ metaphorically. As the hashtag ‘Amit Shah Missing’ trended on Twitter on Thursday morning with over 5,000 tweets, many users tweeted suggesting that the HM has been ‘MIA (Missing in Action)’ while the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - COVID Tally: India Reports 3.62 Lakh Fresh Cases, 4,120 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

On Wednesday, Delhi Police visited the NSUI office on a complaint filed by its national general secretary Nagesh Kariyappa in which he alleged that Amit Shah has “disappeared amid the pandemic and the citizens are in a crisis”. Also Read - European Union Countries Urged To Halt Non-Essential Travel From India to Contain Variant Spread

The student leader, in his complaint with the Parliament Street police station, said politicians are supposed to serve the nation and not run away from a crisis situation. Also Read - US-approved Vaccines Effective Against B1617 Variant of COVID-19 Predominant in India: Official

He said that when the country is suffering from a deadly pandemic and the citizens are facing a crisis, it is the duty of the politicians to be accountable, not only towards the government of India or the BJP, but also towards the people of the country.

Here are some top tweets and memes from the trend ‘#AmitShahMissing’:

Name : Amit shah

Designation : Home Minster of India

Last seen : During Bengal

election campaigns.

Missing Complaint registered with @DelhiPolice #AmitShahMissing pic.twitter.com/nX7mKP3nLB — Nagesh Kariyappa (@Nagesh_nsui6) May 12, 2021

After Trending #AmitShahMissing Amit Shah To Bharat wasi : pic.twitter.com/uBWAFLdpUl — MoHaMMaD JuNaiD (@mohd_junaid00) May 12, 2021

Election is over

Corona is at its peak

Meanwhile HM :

Ab underground hone ka wakt aa gaya hai.#AmitShahMissing — Shrikant Pawar (@P_shri14) May 12, 2021

NSUI national secretary and in-charge of its media and communication wing, Lokesh Chugh, said that until 2013, the politicians were responsible towards the citizens, but things changed totally after the BJP came to power in 2014, and now the ‘second person in command’ in the central government is ‘missing’ amid the pandemic.

Chugh alleged that when people need the government to take care of them, its office-bearers are nowhere to be seen.

Kariyappa further said that the entire country is suffering from a disastrous pandemic and all that the people need now is the government to support the citizens and be answerable for its deeds.

Kariyappa added that the current government has failed to do so and as a result the NSUI has filed a missing person complaint against the Home Minister, and is waiting for the government to answer to its people.