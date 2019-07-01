New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha. Shah also moved in a resolution for extending President’s rule in the Valley by six months.

The Home Minister hoped that the Upper House would understand the current state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir and vote in favour of the bill.

While Samajwadi Party announced its support for the extension of the President’s rule in the state, the Congress opposed it.

“Do not make excuses like Ramzan and Amarnath to not hold assembly polls,” News18 reported Viplove Thakur, Congress MP from Himachal Pradesh, as saying.

Last week, Shah had passed a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend the President’s rule under article 356 in Jammu and Kashmir for six more months, from July 3, 2019, saying that “the President’s rule is important to maintain law and order in the state”. While tabling the resolution, Shah had also noted that the elections in the state cannot take place now, one reason being the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

“It is not possible to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir now. The Election Commission has decided to conduct the elections by the year-end. For the past several decades, the elections have not taken place in the state during these months,” Shah had said.

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: I have brought the proposal to extend by 6 months the President's rule in Jammu & Kashmir which is ending tomorrow pic.twitter.com/DFxHziIBxt — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

The Bill provides for amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bringing persons residing in the areas adjoining International Border within the ambit of reservation at par with persons living in areas adjoining Actual Line of Control (ALoC). The bill is aimed at replacing the ordinance to provide 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in Jammu and Kashmir.