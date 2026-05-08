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Amit Shah offers prayers at Kolkatas Dakshineswar Temple - Why the shrine is politically significant?

Amit Shah offers prayers at Kolkata’s Dakshineswar Temple – Why the shrine is politically significant?

The BJP is all set to elect its leader for the state after a thumping victory in the Assembly elections, marking a political shift in West Bengal politics.

Amit Shah offers prayers at Kolkata’s Dakshineswar Temple - Why the shrine is politically significant? | Image: ANI

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the prominent Dakshineswar temple and offered prayers to Goddess Kali. He reached Kolkata to oversee the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal as the Central Observer. Shah is expected to chair the crucial legislative meeting of the party later in the day. As per BJP sources, his visit is considered crucial as the saffron party is currently focused on post-election planning and government formation talks.

Not The First Visit

It is to be noted that this was not the first time Shah offered prayers at the prominent temple. Earlier, he visited the temple in 2020 on the second day of his two-day visit to West Bengal. He also had lunch at the house of the tribal BJP leader in Chaturdihi village in Bankura district.

About Dakshineswar Temple

The famous Dakshineswar temple is the temple of Goddess Kali. It was founded by Rani Rashmoni after the queen had a dream, while on her pilgrimage to Benaras. Rani Rashmoni was a strong and determined woman. She took charge of the estate after the death of her husband. She often opposed strict British laws and policies and people admired her for her courage and generosity.

Installation Of Goddess Kali’s Idol

The decision to install idols of the Gods and the Goddess in the temple was taken on the ‘snana-yatra day’, a holy day of Hindus. On 31st May 1855, over 1 lakh Brahmins, from different states, were invited to the temple to grace the auspicious occasion.

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