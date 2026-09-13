‘UCC in all 21 states before 2029’: Amit Shah makes big push for Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand was the first state to pass a UCC law in February 2024 and is currently the only state where the legislation has been fully implemented.

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Amit Shah on UCC. File image

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in all 21 BJP and NDA-led states before 2029.

“We introduced the Uniform Civil Code in several states. I am confident that the UCC will be implemented in all 21 BJP and NDA-led states before 2029,” Shah said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai. The next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for 2029.

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Madhya Pradesh joined the growing list of states backing the UCC after its Cabinet unanimously approved it at a special meeting in Bhopal’s Jagdishpura last month. Uttarakhand had led the way in February 2024 by becoming the first state to pass a UCC law. Gujarat followed a year later, while Assam became the first northeastern state to pass a UCC Bill in May 2026.

Uttarakhand has had the UCC in force since January 2025, while Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh are yet to receive presidential assent and notification. Maharashtra, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have also formed committees to prepare drafts for the legislation.

Shah highlights implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had strengthened the country’s criminal justice system, with conviction rates in several states rising to 30 per cent within a year, PTI reported.

Shah said the BJP-led NDA government had also ended five decades of Naxalism and signed over 14 peace agreements in the country’s North East region. “More than 9,000 people have surrendered and today we have taken the North East on the path of development,” Shah added.

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The Union home minister also informed that a system was being established to ensure that justice is delivered within three years. While speaking about the achievements of the Centre over the last 12 years and the BJP’s 25-year journey, Shah said triple talaq had also been abolished, “giving Muslim women equal rights.”

He said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A had been achieved without any bullet being fired or a single drop of blood shed. The Union minister said surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor had established India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.