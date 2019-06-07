Union Home Minister Amit Shah had time and again during his campaigns for the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, reiterated that when the BJP comes to power again, it would withdraw Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 grants autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits the Parliament’s power to make laws concerning the state.

Now after the landslide victory of the saffron party-led NDA in the polls, the issue of removing Article 370 is back in the news with Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur saying on Friday that if Shah has promised its removal, it will be removed.

Speaking to reporters in Hamirpur, Thakur said, “If our party President (and now Union Home Minister Amit Shah) said that article 370 would be scrapped from Jammu and Kashmir, it would become a reality.”

Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has “failed on all fronts”.

Thakur termed the priorities of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as his own for the state.

With Inputs From PTI