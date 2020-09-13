New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been re-admitted to All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday night. Reports claimed that Shah has been experiencing breathing issues, following which he was taken to the hospital at around 11 PM. However, the hospital did not come on record to confirm this. Also Read - 'Conspiracy to Discredit Maharashtra', Claims CM Uddhav Thackeray; Says Will Face Political Storms

He is being kept in Cardio Neuro tower, a facility reserved for VVIPs. Shah is getting treatment under Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS. His condition is said to be stable now.

Notably, Shah has been suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now. He was discharged from AIIMS on August 31. He was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he suffered post-COVID ailments days after his recovery from COVID-19 disease which he contracted in early August.

On August 2, he had tested positive for COVID-19 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. On August 14, he was discharged after testing negative. However, days after, he was re-admitted in AIIMS for post-COVID care.