Guwahati: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati on Friday night on a three-day visit. Amit Shah will formally launch the ruling saffron party’s campaign for the 2021 Assam assembly polls on Saturday. Also Read - Govt Ready to Hold Talks With Farmers' Unions, Opposition Misleading Them on MSP: Amit Shah

Braving the cold weather thousands of people, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP National Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda, who is also the Assam in-charge for the saffron party, state party President Ranjit Kumar Dass among other leaders received Amit Shah at the airport. Also Read - Amit Shah Congratulates People of J&K for 'Great Turnout' In DDC Polls, Applauds Security Forces

Over 3,000 artists of various communities greeted Amit Shah after he came out from the Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport shortly after Friday midnight.

Assam: Folk artists and locals gather outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati to welcome Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/mAYvNtquFk — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

According to Sarma, after attending the series of government and party programmes in Assam, Amit Shah will visit Manipur on Sunday and before leaving Imphal he would lay the foundation stone for the Churachandpur Medical College and meet the civil society leaders.

He said that Amit Shah during his three-day visit to Assam and Manipur will also meet allies of BJP in Assam including Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Gana Shakti and Rabha Jatiya Aikya Manch.

Assam: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati. He is being received by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and others. pic.twitter.com/Ef43tb9kiI — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Sarma said that the Home Minister during a meeting with Assam Chief Minister will review the law and order situation of the state. The Chief Secretary and Director General of Police and senior officials would attend the meeting. Some Congress leaders are expected to join the BJP during Amit Shah’s visit.

About the media report of Congress leader and former Minister Ajanta Neog’s joining the BJP, Sarma said: “Till now she has not contacted the BJP. There is no joining programme in Amit Shah’s minute to minute itinerary.”

Recently she met Assam Chief Minister regarding setting up an institution in her constituency. This has fueled the speculation that she is joining the BJP. Now that Congress has expelled her, she may consider joining the BJP.

On Saturday, Amit Shah will distribute financial grants to 8,000 Namghars (traditional Vaishnavite monasteries of Assam) under the Assam Darshan Programme, laying of the Foundation Stone for the development of ‘Batadrava Than’ as Cultural and tourist destinations.

Sarma said that the Home Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the New Medical College in Guwahati (the second medical college in the city) and 10 Law Colleges to be established across Assam.

(With IANS inputs)