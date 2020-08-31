New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 18 for post-COVID care, was discharged on Monday morning. Also Read - Dr S. Padmavati, India's First Female Cardiologist, Passes Away Due to Covid-19 At 103

On August 2, the former BJP president had tested positive for coronavirus. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache. Also Read - Unlock 4 in Rajasthan: Lockdown to Remain Implemented in Containment Zones, No Restriction on Inter-state, Intra-state Travel

Earlier on Saturday, the hospital in a statement said,”Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time. He was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi (on August 18) for post-COVID Care.” Also Read - Jeyaraj & Bennicks Re-Run? Another Case of Alleged Assault by Cops Emerges From Thoothukudi's Sathankulam