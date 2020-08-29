New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered and is likely to be discharged soon, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said on Saturday. Notably, Shah was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 for post-COVID care. Also Read - 'Only 0.29% of COVID-19 Patients Are on Ventilators', Claims Harsh Vardhan; Directs Health Ministry to Formulate SOPs For MPs

He had complained of breathing trouble and body ache, following which he was rushed to the hospital. He was under the observation of a team of expert doctors led by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

“Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time. He was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi (on August 18) for post-COVID Care”, the hospital said in a statement.