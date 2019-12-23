New Delhi: As the ruling BJP conceded defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that he respects the mandate of the people. He also expressed gratitude to the voters of the state for giving his party a five-year term to serve them.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister, who did extensive campaigning in Jharkhand to push forward the CAA and NRC, said that the BJP is committed to working towards the development of the state.

“We respect the mandate given by the people of Jharkhand. We express our gratitude towards them for giving us the opportunity to serve them for the full term of five years. The BJP is committed towards continuous development in the state,” the Home Minister said in a tweet.

The statement from the Home Minister comes after BJP’s Raghubar Das, who was contesting from Jamshedpur East constituency, conceded defeat to JMM’s Hemant Soren.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference, Das said that he is still hopeful that the BHP will form the government in the state. “This will be my defeat, not the Bharatiya Janata Party’s,” he said in a presser. The chief minister also stated that he respects the mandate of the people.

As per the trends by 6 PM, the JMM-Congress-RJD was leading in 46 seats, while the BJP was ahead in just 25. The JMM, meanwhile, was seen leading in 30 seats around 6 PM updates and it became the largest single party in the state.