New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's demand for a probe against Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party's alleged links with banned separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and said he would personally ensure that the matter is looked into in detail. In his letter to Charanjit Channi, Amit Shah asserted that no one will be allowed to play with India's unity and integrity.

"It is condemnable that these people are joining hands with separatists and working towards threatening Punjab as well as nations' security in the greed of power. I personally will ensure that the matter is looked into in detail," Amit Shah said in his letter to Punjab CM Charanjit Channi.

Amit Shah said a political party maintaining a connection with a "banned, anti-national and separatist organisation and seeking help in elections is a serious concern for national security". "This kind of agenda is in accordance with agenda of the country's enemies," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah’s assurance came in reply to a letter written by CM Channi claiming that he had received a letter by Sikh for Justice (SFJ) which shows that the group is in constant touch with the AAP. Channi claimed that in the SFJ letter it was mentioned that it had given its support to AAP in the assembly elections in Punjab in 2017 and similarly in these polls too. The SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for AAP, Channi claimed.

“Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which is a banned organization, is in constant touch with Aam Admi Party. The SFJ has given support to AAP in the elections to the State Assembly in 2017 and similarly in these elections too. The SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. This is a serious issue of compromising the security and integrity of the country and thus needs to be investigated. I would urge upon you to immediately get this matter investigated for taking appropriate action in this regard,” Charanjit Channi had said in his letter to Amit Shah.

Polling for the Punjab assembly elections will be held on February 20.

Congress targets Kejriwal

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal clarify whether the allegation levelled against him by former party colleague Kumar Vishwas is true.

Vishwas, one of the founders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has alleged that Kejriwal was supportive of separatists in Punjab when he was in the party.

“Kejriwalji, give a straight answer — is Kumar Vishwas telling the truth? Yes or no,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said “waiting for a reply”.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has also asked Kejriwal why is he not clarifying on the charges levelled against him by Vishwas.

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal must clarify on the statement made by his party founder Kumar Vishwas. Why isn’t Kejriwal responding to the statement of Kumar Vishwas?” he asked in a tweet.

I am the world’s sweetest terrorist: Arvind Kejriwal

In a tweet in Hindi, Arvind Kejriwal said, “All these corrupt people are calling me a terrorist. I am the first terrorist of the world who builds schools, hospitals, fixes electricity problems. I am the world’s first ‘sweet’ terrorist.”

“The British used to fear Bhagat Singh and that is why he was called a terrorist. I am a disciple of Bhagat Singh,” the Delhi chief minister added.