New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan are reported to have rushed to Delhi AIIMS where former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is currently admitted.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind too paid a visit to senior BJP leader who was brought to the hospital on August 09 on complaints of having difficulty in breathing.

According to sources, the health condition of Arun Jaitley is critical.

On Tuesday, reports read that the minister’s health condition was critical but haemodynamically stable. Notably, being hemodynamically stable is indicative of stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

