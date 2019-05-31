New Delhi: The new list of Cabinet ministers for the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is out and there has been some shuffling in some of the most crucial positions.

Of the four key Cabinet ministries of Home Affairs, Defence, Finance, and External Affairs, two were left vacant as Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj exited from the Cabinet.

A lot of speculation revolved around the ‘big four’ Cabinet ministers and little was revealed by the Prime Minister who is known to keep his cards close to his chest.

The position of Ministry of Home Affairs has been given to Cabinet debutant Amit Shah who has been the right hand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the time he began the campaign for the 2014 elections. The party supremo, who has been credited with the party’s staggering success time and again, has now been handed the most important role in the Cabinet.

Former Home Minister Rajnath Singh has been handed over the Ministry of Defence which some would argue is a slight setback from his previous position.

Nirmala Sitharaman, who was the Defence Minister in the previous Cabinet has now taken the position of Finance Minister and Minister of Corporate Affairs. The position was earlier handled by Arun Jaitley who recently stepped down owing to his ill health.

Former diplomat Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who held the position of foreign secretary in Modi’s first term of governance, is now leading as the Minister of External Affairs. Jaishankar replaced Sushma Swaraj who recently resigned from the position stating health reasons.