New Delhi: Hours after Home Minister Amit Shah addressed an event on NRC in Kolkata, West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Amit Mitra slammed him for his remarks and said the Home Minister is trying to scare the people of Bengal during puja time with the NRC pitch.

“Amid celebrations of Durga Puja, Amit Shah is scaring our people with NRC pitch in Bengal. This is threatening a section of people. Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, & Christian refugees will not be included in the process. This is unconstitutional,” Amit Mitra said.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah reached Kolkata and addressed a seminar on NRC and said that no intruder will be allowed to stay in the country while refugees belonging to Hindu and some other religions will be given citizenship. He also went on to say that the Central government will bring National Register of Citizens (NRC) after Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed in Parliament.

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of spreading lies that Hindus will leave the state if NRC is implemented in West Bengal, Shah said that nothing of that sort is going to happen.

“Mamata Di is saying she will not allow NRC to happen in Bengal. I am telling you that we will not allow even a single intruder inside India. We will expel all of them. Mamata di is saying that millions of Hindus will have to leave West Bengal. There is no bigger lie than this. I want to assure the people of Bengal from all communities that nothing of this sort is going to happen,” Shah said.

The minister said that he had come to the state to assure the residents that refugees belonging to Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Sikh, Parsi, and Christian religions will be not be asked to leave the country.

“We will not allow any refugee to go and we will not allow any intruder to stay,” he said. During his speech, Shah also accused the TMC of not allowing the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the parliament.

“We had brought the Bill in the Rajya Sabha but the TMC MPs did not allow the Upper House to function. They did not allow the bill to be passed, and due to this, there are people in our country who are yet to get Indian citizenship,” he said.

