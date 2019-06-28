New Delhi: Days after BJP lawmaker Akash Vijayvargiya left the party red faced as he thrashed a municipal official in Indore in full public view, Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah has sought a report on the incident from the Madhya Pradesh BJP.

Shah has reportedly asked the Madhya Pradesh leadership to provide the exact sequence of events and the role of party as well as the Congress leaders.

Sources close to the BJP told a leading daily that the party will take a final call on what to do with the son of the party leader after studying all the facts of the case.

“The Leadership is upset at the way Kailash Vijayvargiya reacted after the arrest of his son. This could hamper BJP’s campaign against Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, which is being spearheaded by Vijayvargiya himself,” Times of India quoted a senior party leader as saying.

Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested on Wednesday after he was caught on TV cameras assaulting the civic official while opposing demolition of an old house.

“In the BJP, we’ve been taught, pehle aavedan, phir nivedan aur phir danadan (first request and then attack),” he told reporters after the assault.

The judicial magistrate court had turned down his bail plea and sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.