New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend the President’s rule under article 356 in Jammu and Kashmir for six more months, from July 3, 2019. Shah stated that the President’s rule is important to maintain law and order in the state.

While tabling the resolution, Shah said the elections in the state cannot take place now, one reason being the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

“It is not possible to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir now. The Election Commission has decided to conduct the elections by the year end. For the past several decades, the elections have not taken place in the state during these months,” he told the lower House.

He added,”We are monitoring the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. Construction of bunkers in border areas will be done within time limit set by the previous home minister Rajnath Singh Ji. Life of every individual is important to us.”

Besides, the Home Minister also introduced J&K Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha. He said, “This bill is not to please anyone but for those living near the International Border.”

The Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier cleared the decks for approval of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019. It was also approved by President Ram Nath Kovind.

It provides for amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bringing persons residing in the areas adjoining International Border within the ambit of reservation at par with persons living in areas adjoining Actual Line of Control (ALoC). The bill is aimed at replacing the ordinance to provide 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in Jammu and Kashmir.