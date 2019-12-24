New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a jibe at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s anti-CAA stance and clarified that the new Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), stated news agency ANI.

In an exclusive interview with new agency ANI on December 24, Amit Shah noted, “If we say that the sun rises from the east then Owaisi ji will say no it rises from the west, he always opposes our stand. Still I again assure him that CAA has nothing to do with NRC.”

This statement from the BJP leader has come after AIMIM chief had said that lies are being spread about the nation-wide NRC. On December 22, Owaisi took to his official Twitter account and said, “Today, Modi said there has been no discussion on nation-wide NRC and that lies are being spread to mislead us@PMOIndia who’s lying? If @AmitShah is wrong, then it is breach of Parliamentary Privilege and a clear case of misleading the House. Who should we believe?”

Pointing out the link between NPR and NRIC, Owaisi tweeted that the creation of the National Population Register (NPR) is the first step towards preparation of the National Register of Indian Citizens. “The sun will always rise from the east, but can we say the same about your feelings towards NRC?,” tweeted the AIMIM chief in retaliation.

Notably, in the interview with news agency ANI, Amit Shah on Tuesday defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NRC remarks and said that there was actually no discussion in the Parliament over the issue. In a counter reaction to the Home Minister’s statement, AIMIM chief tweeted a video of Amit Shah discussing the NRC issue in Parliament and said, “Hello @AmitShah, can you please tell us if this is indeed you, if this discussion is indeed about nationwide NRC and if this is the Parliament?”

Hello @AmitShah, can you please tell us if this is indeed you, if this discussion is indeed about nationwide NRC and if this is the Parliament? https://t.co/UdUkHI0uwI — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 24, 2019

Earlier this week, during a rally in New Delhi, PM Modi had said, as per a report, “From the time my government has come to power in the country, I want to make it clear to 130 crore countrymen that there has never been a single discussion on the NRC.”