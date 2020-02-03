New Delhi: Echoing the sentiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed the Opposition parties for instigating protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia area.

While addressing an election rally in the national capital ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Shah claimed that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had promised citizenship to minorities from Pakistan but the Congress is now protesting the same because it is afraid of its vote bank in Shaheen Bagh.

Campaigning for BJP candidate from Rajinder Nagar RP Singh, the Home Minister said the February 8 polls were no longer for electing assembly members and a chief minister but were a contest between two ideologies.

“On one hand, there are people who stand with Shaheen Bagh and on the other hand, there are people who enter Pakistan and avenge the death of our soldiers,” he further added.

Talking about the anti-CAA protests, Shah stated that the former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad — all promised to give citizenship to Pakistani minorities whenever they come to India.

“But, when I brought in a bill to give citizenship to them, the Congress reneged on its promise and is now protesting the CAA because they are afraid of their vote bank in Shaheen Bagh,” he added.

Slamming the protesters for raising the slogans of ‘Jinnah wali azadi’, Shah asked the protesters as to what kind of freedom are you talking about? “India attained Independence in 1947. Now, no one can divide it,” Shah added.

He also slammed the AAP government in Delhi for protecting the people who raised anti-national slogans at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Alleging that the Kejriwal government could not fulfil its promise of installing 15 lakh CCTVs, he said the Delhi government installed only 1.5 lakh CCTVs and that too with the help of the Centre’s fund.

“Kejriwal promised to deploy commandos in buses (for the safety of women). But in reality, he made AAP workers wear commando uniform,” he alleged.