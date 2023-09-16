Home

‘JDU-RJD Like Oil And Water, They Will Never Mix’: Amit Shah Slams Bihar Govt

The Union Home Minister visited Bihar’s Madhubani district, under 'Lok Sabha Pravas' Programme ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024.

‘JDU-RJD Like Oil And Water, They Will Never Mix’: Amit Shah Slams Bihar Govt. | Photo: ANI

Madhubani: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bihar’s Madhubani district on Saturday and unleashed a barrage of jibes at the Bihar Government and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. While addressing the gathering in Jhanjharpur, he slammed the RJD-JDU alliance in Bihar, comparing it to ‘oil and water’ that don’t mix with each other. Attacking state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shah said that the alliance Kumar has made to reach the Prime Minister’s chair will bring you down.

“The JDU-RJD combination is like oil and water. They will never mix. I want to tell Nitish Babu that no matter how high the self-gain is, water and oil are never one. Oil has nothing to lose, it only maligns the water. The alliance you have made to become the prime minister, that alliance will take you down,” Shah said.

Continuing his attack Shah took a jibe at the ‘Lalu-Nitish government’ on for reducing festive holidays in schools. “”I want to thank the people of Bihar. The Lalu-Nitish government declared that there would be no holidays on Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami and you stood against it…,” Shah said.

Attack On I.N.D.I.A Bloc

Slamming the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the Union Home Minister stated that the alliance with the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) name engaged in corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crores. Consequently, they changed the name and came up with the ‘INDI Alliance’ because they could not contest the election with the UPA name. He further stated that the leaders of this I.N.D.I.A. alliance disrespected Ramcharitmanas and compared Sanatana dharma to diseases. “All they can do is appeasement,” Shah said.

“They have made a new alliance with a new name. They worked with the name of UPA and did corruption worth Rs. 12 Lakh crores. Lalu Yadav did corruption worth crores while he was the railway minister. They changed their name because they could not come back with the name UPA, hence they had to come up with INDI Alliance. People of this alliance disrespect Ramcharitmanas… cancel holidays on Rakshandhan and Janmashtami. They relate Sanatana Dharma to a number of diseases. All they can do is appeasement,” Amit Shah said.

Continuing his attack on I.N.D.I.A bloc, Shah stated that this is an alliance of selfishness and every leader in it wants to be the Prime Minister, “But it is not possible because the position of the Prime Minister is not vacant,” he said. Amit Shah further lambasted at the RJD-JDU government in Bihar, saying that the alliance is taking Bihar back to Jungle Raj.

“This alliance (INDIA) is of selfishness. Lalu Yadav wants to make his son the Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar wants to be the Prime Minister. But it is not possible because the position of the Prime Minister is not vacant. Narendra Modi is going to take that position again. This alliance is taking Bihar back to Jungle Raj. Through appeasement, they are handing over Bihar to such elements that will not let Bihar be secure,” Shah added.

Amit Shah is also scheduled to preside over the Lok Sabha Core Committee meeting, which is expected to be attended by a host of prominent Bihar BJP leaders. This gathering is likely to include State BJP President Samrat Choudhary, MoS Home Nityanand Rai, and various district Party Presidents.

Amit Shah’s Bihar Visits

Today marks Shah’s sixth visit to the state within a year since his party lost power in August 2022.

In the past year, Amit Shah visited Punia, considered the capital of the Seemanchal region. Later, in October, he journeyed to Sitab Diara, the birthplace of the esteemed socialist veteran Jai Prakash Narayan.

February of this year saw him in Valmakinagar and Patna, where he addressed the Kisan Samagam during the birth anniversary celebration of peasant leader Sahajanand Saraswati in Patna, a move aimed at garnering support from the Bhumihar community, to which he belongs.

On April 2, 2023, Shah embarked on his fourth visit to the state, addressing a public gathering in Nawada. He had to cancel his scheduled program in Rohtas (Sasaram) due to violence in the area.

The most recent visit of Union Home Minister Shah to Bihar occurred on June 29 when he delivered a massive rally in Lakhisarai within the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, this is the political stronghold of JDU President and Lok Sabha MP, Lalan Singh.

