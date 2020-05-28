New Delhi: As the time nears for the lockdown 4.0 to end, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night spoke to all chief ministers, and sought their opinion on the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31. Also Read - English Premier League 2019-20 to Restart From June 17 After Three-Month Break Due to Coronavirus Pandemic: Report

The telephonic conversations of the home minister came just three days before the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown. Also Read - Criticising State Govt Now Criminal? Twitter Calls Mumbai Police's Gag Order 'Unacceptable'

The nationwide lockdown was first announced by PM Modi on March 25 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, and has been extended thrice. Also Read - Haryana Govt Issues Order to ‘Completely Seal’ Border With Delhi Over Coronavirus Fear

“The home minister spoke to all chief ministers and sought their views on extending the lockdown beyond May 31,” the home ministry said in a statement.