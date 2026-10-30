Amit Shah makes big statement months before UP election, says ‘BJP will implement UCC if re-elected’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stated that if the saffron party came to power in Uttar Pradesh, in the 2027 state assembly elections, it will implement the Uniform Civil Code.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that BJP will implement UCC in Uttar Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP would roll out the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttar Pradesh if voters return it to power. He further said that the Samajwadi Party won’t be in power in the state for the next 30 years.

He was addressing the BJP Uttar Pardesh unit’s State Working Committee meeting, when he said, “This time, when the government comes to power, UCC will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh. UCC has already been implemented in many states.”

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Targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said, “Akhilesh Babu, mark my words, your party will not form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the next 30 years. The people will not forgive even your third generation.”

What is the UCC debate?

BJP leaders are pushing again for a nationwide UCC, and Shah’s announcement adds to that chorus. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently made the case, saying Muslim women are among those hit hardest by the lack of a common law and that polygamy needs to be addressed. He added that the UCC has already been notified in Assam.

“The UCC has already been notified in Assam and should be implemented nationwide,” Sarma said in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh. He also said Muslim women suffer the most in the absence of such a law, news agency PTI reported.

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The remarks comes on the heels of statements made by former Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Karol, who on Thursday described the UCC as the need of the hour and said a central civil code should be in place to bring uniformity to the law.

The remarks came at the National Legal Dialogue on Article 44 and UCC, hosted by the Bharat Collective Foundation. Karol admitted opinions on the subject could vary, but he held that the country should have a common civil code.