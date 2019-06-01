New Delhi: First time Union minister, Amit Shah stepped foot in the corridors of Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday around 11:30 am and thus took charge as the Union Home Minister officially.

Amit Shah, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president was assigned the Home ministry portfolio on Friday, May 31. He succeeds Rajnath Singh, who is the new Defence Minister.

Video alert: @AmitShah arrives at home ministry to take charge as the new home minister of India. pic.twitter.com/rk0LH1JDF5 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 1, 2019

On Friday, 54-year-old Amit Shah became the 30th Union Home Minister.

The leadership change in the high-profile ministry is expected to usher in a certain decisiveness and an iron-handed approach to terror, insurgency and secessionism.

However, former Home Minister Rajnath Singh had given a free hand to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to heavy casualties among terrorists, Shah is expected to be more proactive and lead from the front.

He was welcomed by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and IB chief Rajiv Jain soon after he reached his North Block office.

With IANS inputs