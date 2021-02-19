Kolkata: A designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal on Friday summoned Union Home Minister Amit Shah to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case lodged against him by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Also Read - Court Acquits Priya Ramani in Defamation Case by MJ Akbar, Cites Ramayana: 'Reverence To Women Essential To Indian Ethos'

The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Shah is "required to appear in person/by pleader" at 10 AM on the given day.

The judge directed that Shah's attendance either personally or through a lawyer is necessary to answer to a charge of defamation under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a press note, Abhishek Banerjee’s lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed that Shah had made certain defamatory statements against the TMC MP on August 11, 2018 at a BJP rally held at Mayo Road in Kolkata.

(With inputs from PTI)