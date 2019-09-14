New Delhi: The staff and patients at the AIIMS in Delhi were in for a spectacle as Home Minister Amit Shah was on Saturday seen sweeping the floors of the hospital kicking off the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Seva Saptah’ campaign.

As a part of the celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his birthday week, several BJP leaders including working president JP Nadda, senior party leader Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta took the initiative and swept the floors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

#WATCH BJP President Amit Shah with working president JP Nadda and leaders Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta sweeps the floor in AIIMS as part of the party’s ‘Seva Saptah’campaign launched to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday pic.twitter.com/1bO0nzGgoU — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday is on Tuesday, September 17.

Addressing the media after cleaning the floors, Shah said, “BJP workers across the country will begin celebrating ‘seva saptah’ today. Our PM has dedicated his entire life to serving the nation and has worked for the poor. So, it is appropriate that we celebrate his birthday week as ‘seva saptah’.”

The BJP leaders also visited and distributed fruits to the patients at the hospital. Shah also asked the BJP workers to make similar efforts and visit the poor across the country highlighting the Centre’s work towards them.

Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah and working President JP Nadda met children admitted in AIIMS and gifted them fruits as part of the party’s ‘Seva Saptah’campaign launched to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday pic.twitter.com/bQsz5msOhl — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

The ‘Seva Saptah’ campaign will go on from September 14 to September 20 and the party will undertake several social initiatives across the country. Exhibitions will be conducted at every district, showcasing the social work done by PM Modi.

The BJP cadres will also be organizing blood donation camps, checkup camps, and distribute food items among orphans and elderly people.