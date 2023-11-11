Amit Shah Takes Swipe At Congress In Poll-Bound MP, Calls Them “Teen Tigaada-Kaam Bigaada”

Addressing a rally at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, Shah said, "Theirs would be a 'Teen-Tigada, Kaam Bigada' government. The orders will come from the Gandhi family, instructions will be given by (Congress state president) Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh will be made the fall guy.

Home minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, launched a blistering attack on the Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. He said that the Congress will foist a ‘Teen Tigaada-Kaam Bigaada’ (too many cooks playing spoiler) government on the people if elected. This would lead to a government that is divided and unable to take decisions efficiently, as per a news report covered by ANI.

Trending Now

‘Teen-Tigada, Kaam Bigada’ Government

Addressing a rally at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, Shah said, “Theirs would be a ‘Teen-Tigada, Kaam Bigada’ government. The orders will come from the Gandhi family, instructions will be given by (Congress state president) Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh will be made the fall guy. When the Congress ruled the country and states, and, especially under (former Prime Minister) Manmohan Singh, who took his orders from Sonia Gandhi, Pakistan inflicted deep cuts on the country by unleashing terror on unarmed civilians whenever they wished.

You may like to read

Shortly after we formed the government (in 2014), terrorists from across the border struck again, in Uri and Pulwama (in Jammu and Kashmir). However, this time, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we crossed over into Pakistan and hit them in their own backyard.”

Also accusing the Congress of advancing the family’s interests over those of the country and the party itself, the BJP stalwart said Sonia wants to make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister in 2024.

“In the interest of securing the country’s borders and rooting out terror perpetrated from across the border, you have to bring Modi-ji back as PM. The Congress is a family-based party. Kamal Nath wants to make Nakul Nath CM (of Madhya Pradesh) and Sonia Gandhi wants to make Rahul PM,” Shah added.

Also accusing the grand old party of putting the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya in cold storage, Shah said the BJP, if voted back, will take everyone in the state on a visit to the shrine by turn.

“Madhya Pradesh Is Gearing Up To Celebrate Diwali Three times This Year”, Says Amit Shah

“Madhya Pradesh is gearing up to celebrate Diwali three times this year. The first will be celebrated tomorrow, the second will be on December 3, after the BJP forms the government here and the third will be on January 22 when the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be consecrated and Ram Lalla will take this throne. The Congress had put it (Ram Temple project) in the freezer during their rule. Now the temple is in its last stage of construction and Modi-ji is set to throw it open for devotees next year. Once we return to power here, we will arrange visits to Ayodhya for every single person,” he said.

Also invoking the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which stripped the state of its special privileges, Shah said, “When I stood up to table the Kashmir Bill in Parliament, Rahul Baba said, ‘don’t remove Article 37 as it will spark nationwide uproar. Today, no one dares to even light a fire in Kashmir. Modi-ji worked to secure the country from the threat of infiltration. Recently, the NIA stopped the Rohingyas from illegally settling in India by carrying out raids. It was also under the leadership of Modi-ji that PFI (People’s Front of India) was banned. Also, by removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the Valley became ours forever.”

PM Modi Credited For Revival Of Cultural Centres

Also crediting PM Modi with reviving cultural centers that had fallen into neglect under previous regimes at the Centre, the Union Home Minister added, “While Modi-ji took the lead in reviving several cultural centres in the country, the Congress opposed a Metro (network) being named after Raja Bhoj. We are also raising a temple of Sant Ravidas in Sagar.”

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.