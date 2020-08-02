New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors. “My health is fine but I am getting admitted to hospital on advice of doctors,” Shah said on Twitter, adding, “I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus.” Also Read - Union Minister Babul Supriyo Goes Into Self Isolation After Amit Shah Tests Positive For Coronavirus

After he tweeted about his COVID-19 diagnosis, wishes began to pour in from the political circle. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief Tests Positive For COVID-19, Quarantined at Home

Arvind Kejriwal Also Read - No 'Unlock 3' For Gautam Buddh Nagar, But Gyms Can Reopen in District From August 5

“I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji,” Delhi CM Kejriwal tweeted.

Gautam Gambhir

“Wish you a speedy recovery @AmitShah ji & pray for your early discharge! God bless!” East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said.

Devendra Fadnavis

“The entire nation’s good wishes are with you,” Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis wished speedy recovery to Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Naveen Patnaik

“Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji after being tested positive for #COVID 19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for a long life,” Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in his twitter post.

Droupadi Murmu

In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the Jharkhand Governor said, she has faith that the Union home minister will soon win the battle against COVID-19.