New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday confirmed that he has tested negative for cronavirus or COVID-19. Shah shared this news on Twitter on Friday,"Today, I tested corona negative. I thank god and express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family."

The Home Minister further asserted that he will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.

On August 2, Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

“I have tested positive but my health is fine,” he had said, adding that he has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors. The Union Home Minister had also appealed to those who came into close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for COVID-19.