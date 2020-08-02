New Delhi: In a significant development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, he said that he is being admitted to the hospital on doctor’s advice. Also Read - Centre Asks States, UTs to Allow Coronavirus Patients to Use Smartphones, Tablets in Hospitals

Saying that his health is fine now, Shah urged all who came in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get their inquiry done. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit , Who Was in Quarantine, Brought to Hospital: Reports

“My health is fine but I am getting admitted to hospital on advice of doctors,” Shah said on Twitter, adding, “I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus.” Also Read - West Bengal Fake COVID Test Report Racket Busted After 57-year-old Dies

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

The development comes at a time when India’s COVID-19 tally has crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday, just two days after it crossed 16 lakh.

Over 54,735 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark.

The total coronavirus cases surged to 17,50,723, while the death toll climbed to 37,364 with 853 people succumbing to the disease in a day. The recoveries have mounted to 11,45,629, while there are 5,67,730 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country currently.

Notably, this is the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000