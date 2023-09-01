Home

2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Amit Shah To Inaugurate Call Centres Today To Engage Voters

A notable gathering organized by the BJP is scheduled to address the launch of these call centers as part of preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to inaugurate an extensive campaign for the establishment of nationwide call centres across the country. This initiative aims to connect with voters on a national level in anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The inauguration is slated to occur at the party headquarters today, with the presence of selected party members from various parts of the nation.

A crucial meeting has been scheduled to discuss the launch of these call centres in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Concentrating on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned and taking steps to equip its party workers through training as part of this initiative.

Notably, the prime aim of these call centres is to connect with voters on a national scale, and a well-defined plan has been prepared to fulfil this objective.

A significant assembly convened by the BJP is scheduled to deliberate on the introduction of these call centers in anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With a deliberate emphasis on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is orchestrating measures to empower its party members through training as an integral facet of this initiative.

The central goal of these call centers is to efficiently connect with voters on a nationwide level, and a well-structured strategy has been meticulously devised to achieve this objective. Key leaders within the party are collaboratively formulating a comprehensive framework for the establishment and operations of these nationwide call centers, with their implementation poised for the near future.

Moreover, the BJP has thoughtfully created a plan to connect with voters using these call centres all across the country. The party’s thinking tanks also come up with a plan to hold meetings for local leaders like municipal chairpersons and mayors. With the aim of winning more than 350 seats in the 2024 elections, the BJP is now focusing on putting this well-designed plan into action.

In preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has come up with a plan to connect with voters in both rural and city areas. Experienced party leaders who know how elections work have been teaching district panchayat chairpersons all over the country. This training helps them better interact with people who live in rural areas.

Now, they’re also giving training to leaders of city areas like mayors and heads of municipal councils. They’re also sharing tips for elections with them. The BJP has a good presence in cities, which other parties have noticed too.

