Surat: Home Minister Amit Shah will on Wednesday inaugurate Income-Tax flyover and DK Patel Hall in Ahmedabad, ANI reported.

After which, he will also take part in a program at Gujarat University.

Notably, Amit Shah would be coming to Gujarat for a two-day visit to participate in various functions. This will be Amit Shah’s first visit after assuming the office of Union home minister.

Shah would reach Dinesh Hall to address people and re-inaugurate some other government projects, including a newly built hall in the city and five offices of state revenue department in rural areas near the city, said Gujarat BJP president, Jitu Vaghani, in Gandhinagar.

In the evening of July 3, Shah would address party workers of seven Assembly segments of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat at the GMDC Hall here, said Vaghani. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and ministers would also remain present, Vaghani added.

On July 4, Shah would perform ‘mangla aarti’ at Lord Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur area during early hours, said Vaghani.

Mangla aarti is an auspicious ritual to pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath before the commencement of Rath Yatra from the temple.

Shah would then leave for Delhi in the morning, he said.

(With PTI inputs)